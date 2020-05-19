The digital marketing savant who came to India after working with many mainstream rappers and brands 10 years ago realised what YouTube ‘views’ would stand for and started a new trend which clearly was here to stay.

A renowned and respected name in the music and movie industry, Rajdeep Mayer (RDM) came to India and caused a stir by making Honey Singh’s Brown Rang hit a million views at a time when independent music videos used to get around 1-2 lakh views.

“Earlier people never thought publicity through digital platforms would become this big and they relied on newspapers and TV, etc. My company started the trending scene and we were the first one in line to start digital marketing. After that, it all exploded and today people are doing the exact same stuff which I had mentioned 10 years ago,” said Mayer.

Talking about his journey, Rajdeep says, “I worked only with Yo Yo Bhai in India in the beginning and we reached millions of views for all the songs. But Brown Rang was the first song which made headlines due to its reach.”

Eventually, his expertise was sought by movies too. From Namaste England to Eela Helicopter to Accidental Prime Minister amongst others under his belt, he now plans on expanding further into Hindi as well as regional movies. He says, “Regional movies are becoming bigger and producers have started keeping separate budgets for digital promotions to reach more and more audience. Digital marketing is a very innovative field and I always tell my clients that it is much bigger than views and likes which we get them anyway.”

His company RDM Media offers digital marketing and content development solutions to not only music and films but also to multiple industries as the need of the hour has become to maximise any business’s reach amongst people.

The trend of 100s of millions of views on many music videos has given rise to a problem too. “People are buying and creating fake views which is senseless. I have always believed and delivered only real and organic views,” he says.