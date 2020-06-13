He is the one who is raising the temperature of Delhi fashion trends with his uber style quotient. Puneet Tyagi, the model and influencer from Delhi is one of the fastest-growing names among Indian fashion influencers. The man who is also raising the heartbeats on popular social media platform YouTube speaks about his success mantra, his appealing Instagram handle and much more.

Something about Puneet

Well, I am a Delhi guy, born and brought up here in the national capital. I have studied Law from a reputed university in Delhi and working in a Law firm. Coming from Delhi, the influence of fashion had to happen on me as it is the fashion capital of India.

I was inclined little more towards fashion trends than a regular guy. I was modelling for college fashion shows where I got noticed and then started modelling professionally. It was during my initial days in modelling I thought to share my knowledge with the world and started building content around men’ s fashion and then moved on further to grooming, fitness and lifestyle.

Now that he is counted among top men’s fashion Influencers, how is the feeling?

When you put your blood and sweat into something you obviously love the appreciation coming in. I really feel happy when someone says ‘your work inspires me’ or ‘ Bhai, I want to become a fashion influencer like you’ or simply when they ask for suggestions or send wishes.

One thing that he likes the most about being a fashion influencer and one thing that he doesn’t

One thing that I like most is Fashion itself because that’s what around which everything revolves, be it my feeds or my blog or my videos, and of course the admiration I receive from my online family.

The one thing I dislike is there are lots of fake people who are just getting popular by copying others’ work, maybe they don’t even know the smallest thing about fashion but still calling themselves fashion Influencers and for a common user, it is difficult to differentiate between genuine and fake.

How is the work during the lockdown?

Definitely like any other sector, it has affected our work too. The pace is a bit slowed down but maybe it has come as an opportunity to take a step back and have a relook towards everything and find newer areas to focus. Like when I got this little time off I started my YouTube channel, all working from home.

What does he think is the secret behind a successful Instagram account?

If you want to have a great looking Instagram account, engaging content is first priority for that, something that not only looks great but provides substantial value to the viewers. Another thing is consistency and also appreciate people who follow your content, find time to revert to them. Read comments properly, respond to their queries.

As a fashion Influencer, what is fashion for him?

It is the way of self-expression, think that you can get an idea about someone’s personality via their fashion look.

What is he currently working on?

I am working on my YouTube channel and recently released an informative video for aspiring models. Work on the next video already started.

What is his key to success

Self-belief. I believe in my talent and work towards making it a success each passing day. I observe my weaknesses too and try to overcome them. I do not give authority to anyone to say ‘You are not good’ you can always give positive criticism on my work that is most welcome.