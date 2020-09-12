From being a sportsperson to excelling in academics and from securing admission in a top college of the country to becoming one of the most sought after PR professionals, Pranshu Sikka has always been a multiskilled, ambitious person.

But at the heart of all this, he was a reporter, who eventually transformed this passion into a company that would revolutionize the communications landscape. To satiate his hunger for newer challenges, Sikka has fostered many startups that have grown to become successful ventures. He is credited with being the driving force behind The Pivotals, a full-service, integrated communications firm that is helping Indian and global companies realize their branding goals.

The Pivotals is also credited with executing many high-stake crisis management projects to lessen business and reputation loss for its clients.

He didn’t stop here, though. His journey to becoming an entrepreneur slowly turned into a passion for serial entrepreneurship. As an avid foodie, he is also the founder of the food delivery chain ‘Be Bhukkad’. The brand has many innovative Indian culinary delights and thousands of satisfied customers to its credit.

What sets him apart is the fact that in spite of being a first-generation entrepreneur, Pranshu has not let his professional journey deter his commitment to society. As an established social thinker and commentator, he has been associated with many relevant contemporary issues.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, he wanted to find avenues for economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions. That is when he came up with the idea of Kashmironomics, a think tank to help chart an economic roadmap for the development of the newly formed Union Territories.

“As entrepreneurs, our responsibility towards society does not merely stop at generating employment. We must imbibe empathy in the way we function as individuals and organizations. That is the only way to have a meaningful impact on issues that are most pertinent to those who are not as fortunate as us,” he states.

That is probably why he always finds himself associated with varied causes, such as working on issues of child rights and women empowerment.

His biggest ability is to mobilize thought processes and positively influence outlook on key social and economic concerns. He’s highly admired for it and has been able to curate a positive narrative from a sea of conflicting viewpoints to finally build consensus on the best way ahead. His ventures reflect that too and have seen much success over the years.