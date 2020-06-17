Taleha Khan, a full-time software engineer and Radio Jockey is a motivator by nature. She loves to motivate people around her and the first such step that she took towards it was when she launched a movement called “Talent in My City”.

The online Radio show received a huge listener base from across the world. Many people who showcased their talent on the show were inspired to leave their jobs to pursue their passions in life.

But being a motivator for life is not just her mission but also a purpose that she seeks to fulfil every day. She has been a TEDx speaker as well as an international public speaker too. Through these two outlets, she has shared her life lessons with thousands of others, motivating them for life.

In addition to being such an inspiring personality, Taleha is also a Podcast coach, Podcaster, Content Strategist & Marketer and, quite interestingly, a Food Walks Leader. In addition to all this, she likes to call herself a 24/7 content creator. This last one belies a mind that is razor-sharp and always working. No wonder then, that her public-speaking sessions are full of anecdotes that are part-inspiration and part-reality.

She has done an Executive Management Program from IIT-Delhi. In 2019, her research paper about an Indian coffee start-up got published in a book by McGraw Hill International. She is currently working as a Full-Time Software Test Engineer with Iris Software Inc., Noida. Besides, she is also an RJ with All India Radio’s Western Music Section and presents shows on the Rajdhani Channel. Her blogging venture talesbytalz speaks about food, beauty, lifestyle, technology, travel, creative writing, productivity and content strategies.

When Taleha began podcasting, she found that people absolutely enjoyed her podcasts and wrote back to her that they also started podcasting after listening to her. That motivated her to go big on this. Since then, Taleha keeps conducting podcasting workshops and she has continued this practice even during this lockdown.

Since the lockdown was announced, more than 70 people who participated in these workshops have started podcasting. She has represented India at the Online Women Entrepreneur Summit where she talked about online visibility and podcasting. At present, she is working towards building a community of podcasters who want to get their voices heard about topics that matter.

Describing her journey in life through a YouTube video, Taleha says, “I am a full-time software engineer by profession, which means I am tapping a keyboard and sitting behind a computer, with all ideas and thoughts just buffering and buffering and buffering! That is when I decided to walk the path of my passion and chase my dreams. That is when I started doing food walks, meeting people and going to events, reading books, connecting with the writers and travelling across places, listening to people’s thoughts. I started penning my thoughts on my blog and also started a YouTube channel. That is also when I decided to join a radio channel, Radio Masala, as a Radio Jockey (RJ).”

Having accomplished so much at such a young age, Taleha was also selected to be a Youth Ambassador for Peace with the United National Peace Federation. She has been invited to speak at many national and international events across India, Malaysia and the UK.