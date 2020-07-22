Piyush Prakash has indeed transformed the Influencer marketing field with his hard work and persistent efforts. He belongs to a simple and modest household of Bihar. Right from helping his family by giving tuition to children, Piyush has never refused to do any work. He has always challenged his limits rather than limiting his challenges in life.

Piyush believes that there used to be a time where you could open up a local business in town and turn a hefty profit with hard work, dedication, and financial management skills.

Today, your blood, sweat, and tears are not enough to keep your business afloat. You need to get familiar with the concepts of Digital Marketing if you want to survive.

He started learning and working on the concept of influencer marketing outreach program. This key trait of his added wings to his successful flight. Piyush Prakash then started his journey with his childhood friends and successfully formed an Influencer Marketing Agency named FNF MEDIA and is working as a CTO and Head Of Operations.

Piyush truly is a living example of a go-getter. He motivates by walking the talk that no hardship/obstacle can stop you if you are willing to put extra efforts towards your passion. He never gave excuses for his failure, instead, he always bounced back with double vigour and multiple enthusiasm.