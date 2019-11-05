Philip Mansour is a successful entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California. Being a mediocre student, he dropped out of high school in 10th grade and got his General Education Development (GED) which is equivalent to a diploma course. While he was 17, he was obsessed with technology and marketing. That inspired him to start his own eBay business.

At the age of 19, he started his wholesale company which sold wholesale digital electronics to small tech shops around the world. The time helped him understand the fundamentals of business and how money flows in the business. In the year 2009, he made his foray into the software space and sold several niche software products and services. With giving quality services, he minted a lot of money. In 2013, he had also been consulting several companies to polish their brands and bring in more clients to expand their businesses.

Being a consultant, the companies paid him a hefty amount as the consultation fees. Besides this, in April 2018, he launched Kontexo.com, an SMS communication platform for small scale businesses. However, he sold it recently in September 2019. In November last year, the entrepreneur with a collaborative effort made his entry into the cosmetic business as they started a magnetic eyeliner and eyelash company named Glamnetic.com. The products were made available by the end of July 2019. In August this year, Philip sold 50% of the company for 6 figures and is now focusing on his new and exclusive cosmetic brand which he will start soon. When asked about his upcoming venture, Philip remained tight-lipped.