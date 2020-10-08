As an author, Padmaja Bharti is trying to revive her curiosity into her real life. She has written two books, “Rhime of Time,” which is a poetry compilation, and “Wondering of Indian International Ethics,” a book that wonders about Indian Ethics.

She is currently working on “COVID – Economic Effect, India and its Current Imperialism”— and writing a fiction based on her own life story.

Her books have highly healthy prospective and soulful topics which are newly renounced by the new generation.

She is a writer and feeding the virtual social media with her interesting topics and views every day.

However, she is a designer-turned-writer, but her real soul is always trying to find more meaningful and creative aspects.

Her side of the coin is always like undiscovered stories which she is trying to discover and decorate in her simple words.

She believes that both the black and white parts of life should be enlightened by our balanced karma and she has the power to inspire her ways.

She is never disheartened by losing because she knows that her future is in her own hands. From her failures, she has learned to start from zero again.

She has all the suitable course of writing and which is creating magic through her powerful words. She does not believe that fear can subdue us. And her best motivational word is “Nirbhayabhava.”

She thinks we never fail until we stop trying and yes, dare and courage will never die. The only thing that can frighten her is her own fear.

She has a great belief in knowledge and literacy. According to her, wisdom is the best investment. She does like to explore experience every day, just like a curious child.

She wants to add one her statement, “Mistakes are learning process of our life, but if we calculate everything, we cannot concentrate over the journey we are going through, and we may increase making mistakes, so we should listen to our intuitive mind which is a creative side of our body and being creative will always be positive and renouncing for us.”

Her questioning mind and learning habits have given her this beautiful journey of becoming an author of two bestseller books available at Amazon.in, and soon the books will be available at all leading book centres.