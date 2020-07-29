Kanhaiya Singh is the co-founder and managing director of FNF MEDIA and a young entrepreneur from Muzaffarpur.

Time flies and you’re the pilot. Who says only your scores can decide your future or make you successful? Success is no accident, it is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all love of what you are doing or learning to do and if you understand this, one day all the people who didn’t believe in you will tell others how they met you.

He was not the topper of the class or university, even unexpectedly he dropped his college due to some domestic issue. He was afraid of not completing his studies but he acted strong and made his way by starting working in the field of marketing at an early age and today he can be called ‘Young Entrepreneur’.

He comes from a modest family in Muzaffarpur, Bihar where students do not get much chances and motivation by their families, but Kanhaiya was lucky and strong here and he chose a different background and became an entrepreneur at an early age and his company gave him the reassurance and a revenue of about 10 million over a period of 3 years.

Being a master in the marketing field, he also motivated and helped many college students who dropped from their college. “The difference between who you are and who you want to be is what you do,” he says.

His journey from a dropout to a young successful entrepreneur was full of hurdles but he never lost his confidence and overcame all the challenges that came his way. He says, “Success doesn’t come to you, you go to it.”