Ishita Banik, the author of romance and thriller genre, who has made her entry to the Indian literature through her best-seller novel ‘If We Last (After Crossing a Light-year)’, is planning to launch her upcoming novel soon.

Her upcoming novel will be in the same genre as her first. While her first novel has made her a best-selling author, she has just launched her two other novels, ‘Till We Last’ and ‘The City of Tunes.’

The quotes from her books convey facts of life and inspirations and her books are not only meant to keep the readers glued to their pages but give them hope and positivity.

“I am a big fan of thriller and dark mystery. And then comes romance,” the young author says.

“Not only I write on these genres, but I also like to depict the truths of life through fiction. My novels speak of positivity even at the hardest times of life,” she shares.

Ishita Banik regularly posts about life facts and her inspirational messages through her quotes. She believes that in this way, she can reach the hearts of the readers and understand their emotions. “It is very important for an author to connect with the readers on a level so that their emotions and what they seek from a novel can be understood.”

Currently, the author is working on multiple projects and she keeps posting about those on her social media. Ishita Banik also writes about how to write novels, how to get published, the ways of avoiding writer’s block etc. to inspire the budding authors.

Ishita Banik is highly ambitious when it comes to her novels. “I don’t believe there is any limit to your creativity. And it’s all in your hands to make the most of it,” she says.

The author started her journey two years back and she made a tough decision by choosing writing over her higher studies and job. “I am absolutely proud of the choice I made and I will keep proving it through my work,” Ishita Banik says confidently. She believes everyone should give a chance to their dreams at least once.