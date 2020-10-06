Dreams and aspirations know no boundaries. Dreamers have surpassed borders of limited means to achieving ultimate goals in their life.

Om Bhosale is an immensely talented Pune based cricketer.

Om Bhosale played cricket professionally for the first time at Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy and he got a kick start when he was selected for the state cricket team, Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA).

He was appointed as the captain of the state at under-16 level. Later, he played in under-19 and under-23 state teams. He was also the captain of the West Zone. He got selected for Asia Challenger Trophy and was the part of India Blue Team and was the selector for the under-19 World Cup 20 squad.

After this performance, he was selected for the Ranji Team at the age of 18 against Karnataka and the match was held at MCA Stadium, Pune. He is also associated with the company Oil and Natural Gas (ONGC) as it is the corporate league for their team. He has been in the BCCI circuit for last 4 years where he attended the national’s camps under the famous Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid.