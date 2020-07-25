As an entrepreneur, it can be easy to let the struggles get the best out of you. Life can throw surprises at you from every direction and every obstacle can feel overwhelming and insurmountable.

It is also, however, one of the most rewarding things that you can do. Taking success into your own hands rather than waiting for someone to hand it to you is empowering. The success you create with your own hard work and money will mean more than any amount of hourly work that pushes you up the corporate ladder.

Two men, Kale Abrahamson and Taylor Hiott took success into their own hands and figured out the blueprint to success in an online market called Amazon FBA.

FBA, also known as Fulfillment By Amazon, allows sellers to sell on the multi-billion dollar market Amazon. Sellers handle the listings, product sourcing, and shipment to Amazon. Amazon, in turn, handles the storage, returns, and customer fulfilment, enabling sellers to take advantage of not only a platform with ready buyers but also Amazon’s fast shipping and great customer satisfaction.

Kale Abrahamson and Taylor Hiott of Nine University

Kale Abrahamson is an ex-basketball player who always had an entrepreneurial streak, from selling wristbands to his friends at high school games to selling hoverboards at a local mall and making over $20K in the first month.

It seemed like Kale was destined for entrepreneurial success and his basketball career quickly became a background sport. He realized one year that it wasn’t basketball he liked but the money that came with being a basketball player and he retired from the sport to follow his true passion of building businesses. He turned to Amazon FBA and began selling a few products with great success.

Taylor Hiott graduated from school with a Bachelor’s in business administration and entrepreneurship, on the path to following his own dream of holding businesses together and working with startups. One fateful day in 2017, the pair met at their local church. The conversation quickly turned to entrepreneurship and they knew the conversation would be a turning point in their lives.

Taylor immediately wanted in and offered to invest in Kale’s FBA business. The pair wanted to find out the keys to success through this platform and purchased products across a wide variety of niches, sinking themselves into debt.

They had mixed success. They sold some products, but others piled to the ceiling in the closet they were using to store products. “We were buying products to resell without understanding what characteristics to look for in a product before we invested in it,” says Kale, looking back on the uncertain time.

What did it take to become successful with FBA?

They knew there had to be a secret formula; they just had to figure it out. What were the key differences in the products sold versus the products that didn’t?

Why they began Nine University

Kale and Taylor figured out the blueprint to success over several thousand dollars of trial and error. Over time, they refined the formula which allowed them to source and list products that were nearly guaranteed to sell for a high profit. The feeling of elation was unparalleled but the two knew there was more to what they were doing than this.

They were both so passionate about building businesses that once they built their six-figure FBA business, they no longer had to struggle to get it off the ground. They no longer had the challenge of getting started.

That’s when they decided to start Nine University, a complete and comprehensive online course for Amazon FBA. This course teaches budding entrepreneurs how to find success on the platform and Kale and Taylor dedicate their time to helping their students build their businesses and find their own success.

They are doing what they love and helping thousands of others through intensive one-on-one coaching, daily live streams, and always improving their course material and proprietary software to help their students along the road to success.

This story goes to show you that if you find what you are passionate about – your “why” – and you build a business around it, you’ll figure out how to make it successful.

Kale and Taylor are ecstatic that they can help others avoid the mistakes they made in the past, avoid closets full of unsold product, and truly take control of their own financial freedom and personal success.