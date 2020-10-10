Every successful person has a story behind his success, so has Nilay. Nilay Chakrapani is not new for this generation. He is a big name in the Indian eCommerce industry who saw the struggle, miracles and found out the way to his success.

Not a new name in this digital era, Nilay self-made his name through passion, devotion, and hard work to reach this point.

Here’s the story of his life journey from being an Electrical Engineer to one of the top names in the list of Indian eCommerce.

Nilay’s Childhood & College Time

Since childhood, Nilay was attracted to social media. He was tremendously fascinated by the power of it. During his college days, Nilay started creating Facebook pages and sell them to achieve some pocket money.

He was an engineering student, and an engineer fascinated by Facebook Ads is not a new thing. But dropping an IIT Exam for the passion of making Facebook Ads is a very big thing.

Life has shown it’s darker side to Nilay, but his passion didn’t get affected in any way and today Nilay is a big name in Indian eCommerce just because of his hard work and dedication.

How it all started? The Beginning

The fascination with social media led Nilay in creating Facebook Pages and selling them to get some pocket money. Usually, every teen these days does so. While Nilay was preparing for his IIT examination, he met with a tragic accident that changed his whole life.

Unfortunately, Nilay didn’t take his exam and got the admission to VIT College for his Engineering Degree. On the other hand, his love for Facebook Ads didn’t stop and he also gained interest in Digital Market as it was becoming pretty much famous amongst teens.

Everything from studies, creating Facebook pages, making money, and of course, college life was going very smoothly but God had a different thing in mind for Nilay. He faced the worst breakup when he was in the 2nd year of engineering. He was completely devastated and was silent for almost 6 months. It took him quite long to recover from the situation.

Being 6 months away from everything, from the digital world is quite hard for a digital person. Nilay missed out on many things; updates and things were changed. Nilay didn’t find any solution but his confidence was the same. He started managing the clients for Facebook pages and Ads and finally started getting some money in hand.

The Concept of Drop-Shipping

Drop-shipping was getting popularized those days. Nilay being a digital freak started trying hands-on drop-shipping. It was the year 2015 when Nilay started researching for Drop-shipping. Unfortunately, there was no content on Google nor any YouTube videos or forums to understand the real concept of drop-shipping.

A day came when Nilay was out of money and he only had Rs 72 in his account which he could not withdraw. On that day, Nilay decided that this situation will never come again in his life. He started researching hard and understood the whole concept of drop-shipping as well as eCommerce and Facebook Ads.

Nilay tries his luck overseas. He went to the UK, the US, Canada, and Australia for three years. He also researched the Indian market and found that the rate of Ads is much cheaper in India. In the year 2018, Nilay returned and started doing business in India.

He helped Dermacol (Makeup & Skin Care Company) to build their brand name, increase their sales online, and also set some future goals and strategies for them.

Nilay did more than a Rs 30 crore sale in India and he felt the importance of the Indian eCommerce Market. He felt the huge improvement and scope in the Indian market. He also trained a few people in eCommerce. As the orders will increase, it will be beneficial for the Indian market as well.

Nilay today is a famous name in the Indian eCommerce industry. He is currently making seven-digit figures a month and helps various brands to build their empire in the Indian market.