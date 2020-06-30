Hindi music industry not only remakes old popular Hindi songs but also Punjabi songs. The youth is crazy about Punjabi music. The moment Bollywood joined hands with Pollywood (Punjabi industry), even the non-Punjabis groove to the Punjabi beats.

Each and every Indian big fat wedding is incomplete without dancing on Punjabi numbers. Some of the esteemed Punjabi singers who have made big even outside Punjab are Gurdas Mann, Babbu Mann, Punjabi MC, Diljit Dosanjh, Jassie Gill, Jasmine Sandlas, Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, etc.

Punjabi independent artists, specifically the future of singing, are thoroughly supported by various labels. One such rising singing sensation is Navdeep Brar.

Navdeep Brar was born on 28 December 1996. He basically belongs to Jandwala Kharta (Fazilka – Punjab). His full name is Navdeep Singh Brar. He is an extremely popular Punjabi singer. He recently signed with record label company “Kavish Records”.

Both Navdeep Brar and Kavish Records are forging a plethora of songs and music together to render something good and productive for the audience. The latest release of Navdeep Brar is “Tolla Yaaran Da” featuring Mista Baaz. The lyrics have been penned down by Jassi Lokha and music has been composed by Mista Baaz. The video is directed by Teji Sandhu.

Navdeep Brar is the future singing sensation and is an example for all those who do not belong to the Punjabi music industry. He is an independent artist or rather an outsider who made it huge within a short period of time because of his talent and passion for singing. Navdeep Brar is a youth icon and an inspiration to all those aspiring artists who want to pursue their career in singing. He inspires the youth to make it on their own and has proved that even an outsider can be a playback singer.

Kavish Records is a Delhi and Mumbai based music company. They support independent artists and true talent. For playback singers, to record a soundtrack in a soundproof studio with all the appropriate required equipment is just like a dream come true. Kavish Records fulfil all the requirements for professional playback singers with the on-point soundproof studios for recording soundtracks.