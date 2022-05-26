Moradabad’s philanthropist Arvind Goel strives to strengthen family values to build a stronger nation

A Family is the smallest unit of governance and the values inculcated in this unit go a long way in building a man’s character and in laying the foundations of a responsible society.

It’s the family that fuels an individual’s growth and lends a strong support system that no other institution can provide him. In short, this core unit is the basic mold that shapes a man or a woman’s destiny.

Realizing the immense importance of this unit and its potential role in guiding humanity on its future path, the Moradabad-based renowned philanthropist and educationist, Arvind Goel, has decided to focus on strengthening the family system by using his vast resources and tremendous influence.

For the last two decades, Arvind Goel has strived hard to bring smiles to the faces of the homeless and destitute. He has spent millions to free the have-nots from the tentacles of poverty. He has built old age homes and helped run hundreds of educational institutions all over the country with the goal no child should remain illiterate.

While working among the poor, abandoned old and infirm people, Arvind Goel realized that the social evils of society contribute immensely to the present-day problems. Extreme poverty and misfortune are just manifestations of social evils. And that disease needs to be treated first to achieve the desired result where there is food for everyone, every heart is content, and love flows like a placid stream making everyone happy. And these social evils need to be tackled at the level of the family unit only. No wonder! Arvind Goel has made it a mission to educate the masses to focus on building family values. He gives a classic example in this case. A young man will respect a woman only when he sees his own father treating his wife well. In those homes where domestic strife is rampant, where there are fights over financial matters, where members conspire against other members, how can children walk the righteous path?

On the contrary, a progressive and caring family will see its future generation scale greater heights of success. Helping nature, trust, love, and respect are what need to be cultivated in a family and according to Goel, if these principles are observed, they’ll reflect in the society and eventually in the country as a whole. Bad times fall on everyone, but with family support, those storms can be weathered. And Goel appeals to the masses that every constituent in a family has a role to play to make the world a better place to live in.