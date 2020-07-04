Many people have the notion that to be a good actor one must have good looks. However, it is just a misconception people have in their mind. Breaking this myth, Mohammed Umar is one more name who has proved that acting is more about expressing yourself on the screen.

Not just an actor, he is a talented filmmaker and a model with expertise in production, direction, scripting, project management and creative conceptualization. Hailing from the Ballari district of Karnataka, the 24-year-old is working on his creative skills rather than the looks.

He says, “A true sign or artist lies in his art. I want to improve my craft as an actor and then work on my looks. Nowadays, we have witnessed that content is king and people want to watch relevant shows and films and not the mainstream cinema. Many actors while preparing themselves first work on their looks but I am grooming my talent to improve my craft.”

In the lockdown phase, Umar came up with a script of a thriller micro-short film which is titled ‘Dark Mirror’. He plans to shoot the film this month and will be wrapping up in five days.

Directed by KM Vagesh, this micro-short film belongs to the horror genre. Understanding the current situation due to the pandemic, Mohammed said that they will be shooting the film with all the safety measures.

“I hope that people will be amused by the film’s concept. It tells a thriller story in a very less time. Hope it will be liked by the people,” he added. Well, Umar is still at the learning stage and it is great to see him take out his creativity for something which he loves doing.

In the past, Mohammed directed a short film titled ‘Call Me If You Need Blood’. Not just this, he has even created cover videos of Bollywood’s classic songs like ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ and ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’.

He is very keen to collaborate with content creators and influencers to create some impactful videos. Apart from this, Mohammed Umar has a longing dream to work in a Bollywood film or a web series.