Annie Sharma, a 25-year-old model originally hailing from Meerut and currently based in Mumbai, is a fashion influencer known for her passionate acting and fashionably elegant style.

Annie came to Mumbai with a dream of becoming an actress. She began her career by acting in a short film and ever since then her career graph took an upward trend. Annie’s work is very well appreciated and recognized for the dedication she puts in every role she plays.

Annie tries to deliver her best in whatever she does, for which she invests her efforts to maintain consistency in self-improvements. She is on a journey of being as versatile as possible. Her fans cherish every role she plays. They look forward to every new project Annie comes up with.

Annie’s modesty, personality, and most importantly, her sense of style have been the talking points since her initial stage in the entertainment industry. The 25-year-old actor and the young fashionista is an absolutely perfect package of beauty, brains, and fashion sense.

She is treated as a trendsetter among the young followers. Very few can carry themselves with such ease that she does. She leaves her fans awestruck by the way she proves how beautifully she can rock almost everything she is styled in.

Her journey in the industry has taught her many things and has inspired her to put her best foot forward in everything she does. She has garnered many friends in the industry. She believes that her journey has enlightened her in many ways. Above all, Annie has deep faith in truthfulness and commitment towards one’s passion and desired interest.

Annie is experimenting with her acting and styling skills. She is open to out of box projects and challenging roles. Her fans eagerly wait for the announcement of a new project from her side.