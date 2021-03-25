The field of entertainment and showbiz has diversified in recent years. There was a time when it was all about modelling, ramp shows and movies. However, with time, the entertainment spectrum has spread across various verticals.

With the digital domain booming at an unprecedented rate, the audience has started consuming content through digital means. Web shows and music videos have become a part and parcel of our lives. Following the latest trends, many young artists have made a successful career using the above platform.

Amiee Misobbah, a young, dynamic and versatile talent is rightly making waves with her creative work. Having started her career at the age of 15 as a model, she ventured into acting when she was 21. Showcasing her impeccable beauty in several photo shoots, print ads and catalogue shoots, the actress has set the stage ablaze by winning many accolades and beauty pageants. She recently made the buzz when it was revealed that Amiee added one more feather in her cap of becoming a producer.

Last year, during the lockdown, the ravishing beauty got her hands-on experience in film and music production. Utilizing creativity in the best possible way, Amiee has donned a producer’s hat for an untitled music video. Earlier, it was revealed that the gorgeous actress was shooting her debut Hindi music video in Dubai. She is again making the headlines for a remix version of the evergreen song ‘Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara Yahan Aana Na Dobara’ from ‘Prem Rog’.

The original song was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and it is still etched in everyone’s heart.

Although nothing is officially confirmed yet, the grapevine has it that Amiee is currently working on a remix version of a vintage Bollywood song. If it is true, we are eagerly awaiting what new version Amiee has to offer with the song.

Going out of her way and proving her mettle as a multi-faceted personality, Amiee Misobbah is on a roll. The model turned actress, and now a producer has earlier worked for promotional events with many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Mika Singh and many others.