Since he started taking Instagram seriously in 2015, Mark Dewitt White has amassed a major following. He currently has 83 thousand followers on his Instagram page. Starting out as a fitness model, he’s now focused on using YouTube and Instagram to show off his personality, instead of just his body.

Originally, his goal was simple: He wanted to be like his uncle. “He had a friend who was a photographer who would come over and do photoshoots with him. She started shooting me when I was 19. I was doing very mature photos of my age. I’ve always been more expressive, in a sexual way. But that doesn’t mean that I’m like that as a person,” he said.

Because of limited opportunities at home, in Sacramento, he soon started flying out to LA to pursue modelling and bodybuilding.

He remembers, “I grew up in a rough community in Sacramento, in the middle of negativity. I started bodybuilding in high school. I was really good at it! I was a beast.” His fit body is due to good genes, a healthy diet, and hard work in the gym. He started lifting weights with his track coach when he was young and targeted by bullies.

One of his other goals is to promote a healthy lifestyle. He said, “I just want to promote a healthy, natural lifestyle. I’m really against surgery and all that stuff. I’m also trying to become a businessman.”

The Instagram model game is extremely competitive, though. There will always be a younger, more attractive guy out there but if you have personality, and something to offer the viewer, you can have a long career. Mark is well on his way.