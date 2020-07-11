When the Covid-19 virus shuttered the Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol (LPB) last spring, Queluz stood atop the First Division standings at 20-1. Promotion games are scheduled for September, where they’re expected to make the leap to the LPB’s second-tier league, the Proliga.

Last year, the Proliga was dominated by Immortal, who finished the abbreviated campaign a perfect 22-0. A look at Queluz and Immortal’s numbers in their respective leagues hints at the challenges that separate the tiers. It also hints at potential impact Queluz’s big summer signing Marcus Patterson could have in just his second year in the LPB.

Last season, Queluz made 49.9% of their two-point attempts. Only two of the First Division’s 28 teams converted more than half their shots inside the arc. By contrast, half the Proliga’s 14 teams did, with Immortal lapping the field at 57.2%. They also led the Proliga in three-pointers made (10.7 per game) and accuracy (39%), comfortably ahead of nearest rival Sanjoanense (8.3 per, 35%). While Queluz was second in its league in makes (8.3) and accuracy (32%), those numbers need to improve in order to keep climbing the LPB standings.

Despite being a rookie on a Portimonense team that struggled with shooting from everywhere — behind the arc, inside it, the foul line — Patterson’s volume and efficiency earned him a seventh-place finish in MVP voting. A threat off the dribble or off the ball, running pick-and-roll or posting up, pulling up or spotting up, Patterson gives Queluz an element they lacked last season.

While they did dominate the First Division, Queluz was able to do so with a backcourt that relied heavily on the three-pointer. João Lanzinha and Tiago Pinto bombed away from deep last season, but the Proliga presents a greater talent pool as well as defenders with more size, length and quickness. For reasonable 3s to be available, someone has to draw the defence away from the arc. With Patterson on board, Queluz now has that someone. They know what he can do better than most after watching him go off for 29 and 10 against them last year.

Diversifying their offence is another necessity. A look at the top-five offences in the First Division versus the Proliga shows Queluz attempted more twos per game than any of the First Division’s top-10 offences, but their number would have ranked third-last in the Proliga. And the Proliga’s top-five offences were more balanced than their First Division counterparts. The Proliga’s top-five took two two-pointers for every three they attempted.

In the First Division, the top-five scoring teams took 1.5 twos for every three-pointer. How might Queluz diversify? Their newest addition could provide the answer.

Patterson was prolific and efficient from both two-point range (52%) and the foul line (79%). As skill levels rise, there’s less of a margin between teams. Easy baskets matter. Dictating lineups matters. Players like Patterson, who can get easy points while also putting defenders in foul trouble, matter. None of Queluz’s top-nine scorers last year averaged 3.5 free throw attempts. Patterson averaged 5.6 per as an American rookie; as the league and the officials grow more accustomed to his game and he plays in a better, balanced lineup, that number could go up.

“No rebounds, no rings,” NBA coaching legend Pat Riley famously remarked. Immortal and Queluz both showcased the value of rebounds last season, each finishing second in their league in total rebounds and Queluz also finishing second in offensive boards.

Size matters, especially as competition increases in intensity. The addition of Patterson, a 6’5” guard who grabbed nine rebounds a game, strengthens Queluz in an area they’ll need to continue to excel in to conquer the Proliga.

The challengers will change for Queluz upon promotion, but the challenge remains. They’re on the ascent, and their only reward for improving will be a tougher competition every step of the way. If they’re going to be closer to Benfica or Immortal than Braga or Galomar, Queluz needs not only to bring in the talent to dominate where they are but where they’re headed. In Marcus Patterson, they’re one giant step closer to where they want to be.