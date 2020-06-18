The greatest characteristic of a leader revolves around the ability to steer clear about his vision and usher the people behind him in the right direction.

Malik Duquon Brockett, the founder of The Brockett Group, is among the young leaders who are transforming the avenues of entrepreneurship and what it means to the young generation.

Malik’s story is a perfect example of entrepreneurial success. The struggle that started long ago on the streets has now transformed into a paramount of success in the board room. Innovation, Organization, and Creation are the three pillars of what a true entrepreneur values and the founder of The Brockett Group tapped them to create a legacy for his name. Despite all the odds in life, the hip-hop entrepreneur aced every aspect to make The Brockett Group a hallmark of quality and innovation by his leadership.

Founding The Brockett Group was like a seed that a man with a hip-hop style sowed years back in his voyage to financial freedom. The young generation has a lot to learn from him since he could have been easily off tracked with all the ridiculous things around him. Drugs, strippers, and alcohol remain the concern for most young people from where Malik came but achieving his dreams always remained the ultimate Nirvana.

A young prodigy becomes a self-made billionaire by harnessing his true potential. Starting from the bottom and reaching this remarkable milestone of being a billionaire is a dream of every young entrepreneur. However, there are only a few who do more than just dream, and Malik Brockett has exemplified how it is done.

The young billionaire who turned into a stellar leader is now an inspiring source of encouragement for millennials around the world. During interactions, he shares about his journey and highlights learning, consistency, determination, and persistence as his biggest strengths.

Anyone who possesses these qualities according to him would eventually make it to his or her goal. For him, the journey has not ended yet, but the fight will manifest itself in all different areas of life.

Recently, he condemned, and supported the incident with George Floyd that shocked the world, by donating $1 million to the cause of “Black Lives Matter”. Now, he is in his walk towards more philanthropic efforts as a medium to empower people and help people of remarkable talent around him to flourish.

With the tremendous success of The Brockett Group as a result of successful collaboration with celebrities, leaders, corporate firms and many others and the individual success of making it to the young billionaire mark, Malik Brockett is completely indifferent to the accomplishments he has achieved in life but would keep endeavouring for more despite being in the realm of success.

Keep working; taking actions and pushing hard for what you want in life, these are the inspiring words the young entrepreneur shares with us.