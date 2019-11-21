The makeup artists make the celebrities look more stylish with their creativity and also add the glamour quotient to their looks. Rubina Verma is one such innovative makeup artist who perfectly crafts the latest trends into her work today.

The celebrated makeup artist will complete two decades in the industry this year. Rightly considered as the darling of the Indian beauty industry, Rubina’s fresh and ever involving makeup styles have helped many fashion celebrities to nail their look to perfection. Moreover, she has also styled many prominent personalities for photoshoots and big fashion events across the country. She got trained at Women Polytech Course at Delhi University and has also been giving lessons on vocational beauty for over a decade and has been inspiring the professional makeup artists of today’s generation in India and abroad.

Rubina inspires the confidence of the people working with her. The makeup artist is known for giving different looks for parties, weddings, special occasions, prom nights, and other events. Besides this, she is also a beauty influencer and engages with her audience to recommend the best products available in the market. Her experience in the beauty industry has also helped her clients as the stylist gives free makeup tutorials to her fans. She enjoys a great fan following on social media has been very active on the same keeping in mind to create trending content as per the requirement of her audience.