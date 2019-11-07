An explorer at heart, Luke Bakhuizen has built his reputation as a photographer on his commitment to pushing himself to get the right shots. He is willing to go to great lengths to achieve the looks that he wants, striving at all time to produce content that is striking and that evokes the characters of the places that he visits. Approaching his craft like a true professional, he has honed his skills over a period of years and sharpened a dreamy look that his audience can immediately recognize as his own. This cuts at the heart of his visual work, connecting who he is as an artist with the vision that he presents on Instagram.

Born in South Africa, Luke moved to New Zealand when he was 15. Six years later, he moved again, this time to Australia, where he then settled down. He soon took flight once again, though, traveling far and wide, visiting a wide range of locations and immersing himself in cultures wholly unlike his own. Today, he is most comfortable when he is on safari in Africa and he is strongly driven to find newness and excitement, never sticking around in one spot for too long.

It is the magic that calls Luke from one place to the next. That is what he looks for when he is scouting a new location for his photography – a twinkle and a spark that he is confident he will be able to put down into pictures for others to appreciate. As you can imagine, these are elements that are not always easy to come by, and it took Luke time to be able to recognize them when he saw them. From Indonesia to Bali, though, he has succeeded in immortalizing special places and sharing the fun that he has experienced with people all around the world.

Luke is a perpetual over-deliverer, listening intently to figure out what his clients need from him and then exceeding even their highest expectations from his work. This is the only way that he knows how to operate, doing more than anyone would ever ask him and instead of using his estimation of his own potential as the benchmark for what he ought to be doing. This often leads to incredible results, ones that have added up to a treasure trove of photographs he proudly displays online.

To date, Luke has promoted brands that include Sony, DJI, Tourism Australia, Corona, Subari, Superdry, STA Travel, Icebreaker, and Sodastream. A top adventure photography influencer, he is always looking for the next big thing, and toward that end, he has pursued a commercial pilot license, drone RePL, and advanced paragliding license. His photography is ever-evolving and ever-growing, his eye just as drawn to magic as ever before but his sense for composition becoming sharper with every trip that he takes.