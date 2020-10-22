Coronavirus, in its wake, has created another equally serious issue. All these months of staying locked up in one’s houses have led to a sharp surge in the cases of anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues. Add to that the collective uncertainty about not knowing what is coming next and when things would get better.

Amidst taking care of our physical health by taking all prescribed measures we must not ignore our mental well-being. This is a cause that Dr Paras has been championing since long before the pandemic started.

A firm believer in a person’s mind is their greatest tool, this MCC (Master Certified Coach) and MP (Master Practitioner) from EMCC has been in pursuit of helping those grappling with mental health issues for more than fifteen years.

The biggest drive in the life of Dr Paras has been the urge to be instrumental in getting someone to demonstrate the best of their abilities. This is usually achieved by tapping into the powers of one’s subconscious mind. The human mind is a wonderful object, full of possibilities that even the most advanced of science has not been able to fathom till now. All that he does is sets a person on the path of getting in touch with their subconscious by partnering with them in this endeavour.

To help people, he has come up with several programs. These include ‘Transform Mind Transform Life’ and ‘Mindfulness Self Discover Insight series’. These he uses during his coaching to improve the behavioural patterns of a person. In addition to this, Dr Paras is also credited with initiating a self-help group ‘Tava Mitram’.

This is meant for the financially less fortunate ones and is run by the ‘IInner Universe Education Foundation’. This particular initiative did wonders during the lockdown when a lot of people were not able to go out of their homes and many were struggling financially. Help was delivered to the doorsteps of the people through digital medium.

The journey for Dr Paras, however, is a long one. His mission is to make India ‘emotionally-strong’ and all the steps he has taken till now have been baby steps in this direction. The time is ripe for this because we are finally heading towards a society where mental health issues and the endless possibilities that the human mind presents are finally being taken seriously and being discussed extensively and Dr Paras is determined to contribute meaningfully towards the same.

Dr Paras has received several national and international awards like Young Leader Award by International Coach Federation, USA in 2018 and Mentor Coach Of The Year by The Golden Globe Tigers, Malaysia in 2018. He is also felicitated for Mindfulness Coach Of The Year by the World HRD Congress, Mumbai, 2018-2019, Life Coach Of The Year Award by HRD, India, 2018 and Global Coach Of The Year by European Mentoring and Coaching Council Paris in 2019.