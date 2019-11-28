Entrepreneurship is not easy. It’s as difficult as one can think of and a matter of extreme perseverance and hard work.

Kuddles Hopkins, popularly known as “Kuddib”, is an entrepreneur who was born and brought up in Saginaw, currently living in Detroit. He is a successful entrepreneur with an extremely admirable journey that enlightens a lot.

He is the owner of the popular clothing brand called “Wealthy”. He also manages a rapper named “All Star Jr”. Because of his remarkable chore, he was recently honored with a special tribute award from the governor of the state of Michigan at the state capital building for acclaim in the community.

Way back in college when he was a party promoter, he thought of becoming an entrepreneur. His realization of not being a job guy compelled him to start his brand about 3 years ago when he and his partner came up with the brand named “Wealthy”. It was called “Mentally Wealthy” at the onset. This brand has created its own pace and is now one of the prosperous clothing brands. The business is doing really good. Their brand is worn by renowned celebrities from the NBA, NFL, and different rappers to models.

It’s been a voyage just gazing at the name grow and evolve into a household phrase throughout the country. They are looking forward to seeing what 2020 is going to bring them about good wealth and prosperity.