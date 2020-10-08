Music has a place of primacy in Indian culture. Kowshik Saha, an emerging music talent, is enriching Indian music by working on India’s authentic musical heritage along with other genres. His album “Kowshik Saha One Point Zero” has become immensely popular on social media, gaining him a massive following on Instagram. His album is available for purchase in Bandcamp. The album contains eight songs in various languages. People all over the world are praising and appreciating his work.

As a versatile singer, Kowshik makes music in Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi and English. He is a multilingual singer and also a medical professional based in South-East Asia. He predominantly speaks Bengali and Hindi. His versatile singing has made him a positive influence among the youth towards different genres of music.

Kowshik was born in a traditional Bengali family where academic successes were highly appreciated. But he successfully carried out his love and passion for music to another level. His immense love for music was inherited from his beloved mother who used to sing classical Bengali songs. Whenever he gets the chance, he performs in family events as well and very occasionally in public events.

Till his British Council A-Level exams, Kowshik lived in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Afterwards, he moved abroad for higher studies. He considers Michael Jackson, Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth, Kishore Kumar and Arijit Singh as his biggest inspirations from the renowned music fraternity.

His interest in travelling made him travel to seven countries while he aims to travel through many other countries. Some of his hobbies include listening to music, abstract photography, cooking and reading. Being an ambivert, he prefers speaking less and working more with focus on growth and success.

Calling himself a bit lazy, Kowshik says he is determined and hardworking when it comes to working on a music album or song. Currently, Kowshik is working on recreating more Bengali music which might be released later this year. He is also looking forward to composing more diverse music and albums.