Sculptor Richard Orlinski launched his e-shop and his first product, The Kong Case, that sold out in less than an hour! French sculptor Richard Orlinski is the best-selling French artist in the world. With 5 galleries around the world, Richard Orlinski, an artist, a musician, a sculptor, and a dreamer is busy in realizing and constantly working on his dreams.

Richard Orlinski, today, after leveraging his artist soul, launched a project he’s been working on for months, an e-commerce site on which he will market derivative products from his artistic universe. This project is part of the artist’s approach which aims to democratize art by making it accessible to as many people as possible.

The French artist comes once again to challenge the codes of a market that wants to be elitist to assert his vision of art and thus share it with the greatest number. The exquisite Kong Case signifies his artistic approach towards life in the simplest of things, a suitcase with an innovative design from which emerges its emblematic Kong. Imagined by French artist Richard Orlinski, The Kong Case has a unique and innovative design: open mouth, Designed in ABS, cabin size suitcase, and a reinforced carrying handle.

No wonder why it went out of stock in less than an hour. With such a high demand for such an exquisite piece, the best-selling French sculptor has left people drooling over his shiny black beauty, Kong Case. With his unconventional and untamable artistic creativity, this contemporary artist does not hesitate to push even further in his desire to bring art into our daily lives.

Each month, the artist will make an appointment for an online sale of an ephemeral new product on his newly launched e-commerce platform to reach out to masses.

