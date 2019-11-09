Preeti Jatia’s brand Fayon Kids has reached great heights over their 15 years journey of dedication and hard work. Fayon is a premium children’s wear brand with inception that dates back to the year 2006 which customizes clothes for newborns to teens.

Fayon believes in taking care of the comfort factor of the child while also keeping in mind the latest fashion trends. The use of lining and threads made of cotton makes their garments highly appreciated not only by the children but also their mothers. They pay keen attention to each child’s body structure and their age to ensure the garment turns out to be an ideally suited one. Fayon’s specialty lies in the unique accessories that complement every outfit. The brand designs for occasions like birthdays, weddings, festivals, theme parties and more.

Preeti says, “I started to design clothes for kids when I realized that there was nothing available in the market for them that took care of their comfort and design. Fayon brings together my love for kids and my passion to make exclusive garments for them.”

Celebrity kids slaying it with Fayon has opened the global doors

The quality and unique designs of clothes that Fayon own has helped them in building the brand and promoting it to such an extent that Bollywood and Hollywood celebrity kids donning Fayon is a common sight.

Recently at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jones’s wedding, many kids were seen slaying it with Fayon attires. Fayon has collaborated with esteemed stores like Carma, Ashni, Aza, and many more and ships worldwide. The brand has an established name in India and is now on its journey towards making a mark worldwide. Fayon is known to be adding a spark to almost every kid’s fashion show with their attractive designs and fit.

They have also been seen showcasing their closet at a kid’s fashion show at Texas, USA. The vision of the brand is indeed to make every child feel self-confident and comfortable.