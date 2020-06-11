For Kellie Rastegar, juggling the roles of business executive, wife, and mom is just a regular day. As Co-Founder and Creative Director of Rastegar Property, Kellie couples her incredible talent with an even more impressive story.

Her life journey is a paradigm for young women across America, who, like Kellie might have come from humble beginnings, but believe in themselves and their ability to achieve their goals.

After growing up with limited resources as well as tragically losing her father at the young age of 18, Kellie never took an opportunity for granted. After starting her career as a corporate flight attendant, Kellie leveraged her hard work and amicability to land a few celebrity clients.

While honing her skills with celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston and Jim Carrey, Kellie began to work closely with Johnny Depp as well as on the sets of some of his biggest blockbuster films such as ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘The Tourist.

’Now she is on the board of the Forbes Real Estate Council and is the Co-Founder and Creative Director of Rastegar Property, which she co-founded with her real estate private equity phenom of a husband Ari Rastegar, Founder & CEO of Rastegar Property.

Many people are afraid to go into business with family members or loved

ones, however, Kellie and Ari are perfect teammates; Kellie’s ability to build

relationships and her visionary creativity match perfectly with Ari’s non-stop energy and his ability to close any deal. This dream team has grown Rastegar Property into a company with a multimillion-dollar (soon to be a billion-dollar) diversified portfolio that mixes old-world luxury with new world technology.

Beyond their business success, Kellie and Ari Rastegar are raising a beautiful family. Not only is this husband and wife duo successful in the private equity real estate world, but they also have a tightknit and growing family that is involved in the arts as well as philanthropy.

Kellie and Ari are both executive producers of a feature documentary

with an important message; the film, Five Years North explores the dreams and struggles of an undocumented boy in modern New York City.

Further, partially because of their inability to afford local sports in their youth, Kellie and Ari support and sponsor the Westlake Youth Soccer Association, an Austin-based youth soccer association dedicated to nurturing children and young adults in their development both as athletes and as people among other philanthropic endeavours.

Kellie is a shining example for executives, moms, and philanthropists everywhere.