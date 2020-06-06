Getting oneself inked, whether the tattoo is large or small, is a hard decision to make, especially if you are getting a permanent one because that is going to last a lifetime. So you don’t want to mess it up. But if you are going to Mubashir Bashir Beigh aka Mubii, the tattoo artist to many celebrities, you can rest be assured that this ink would never embarrass you.

Based in Kashmir, India, Mubashir Bashir is known for his vivid designs and vibrant color tones. One look at his Instagram page will entice you to get a tattoo immediately.

His tattoo work is so mesmerizing that clients are known to have traveled from across the world to India to get themselves inked by the master himself. After all, it isn’t just for nothing that a lot of celebrities have done their tattoo done by Mubashir Bashir. His chic and distinct designs speak for themselves. However, his designs are not for the faint-hearted.

While Mubashir has taken the art world by surprise with his stunning art, it is heartening to know that his work is also what has saved him from the throes of depression. Apart from being immensely famous on social media, thanks to the gorgeous photographs depicting his tattoo work, Mubashir also has his own studio named Mubiis Tattoo Studio.