‘Khali Bali’, produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra, is set to release in the first week of October. While the world of cinema has been one of the most impacted places ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, this project offers a lot of promise and entertainment.

Kamal Kishor Mishra, who has produced the film under his banner ‘One Entertainment Films’, is very excited to share the news. Khali Bali is a horror-comedy and stars the extremely talented evergreen Dharmendra as a psychiatrist along with other characters portrayed by an amazing cast.

While this would be the first time we would see the veteran actor in a horror-comedy, Khali Bali also stars Asrani, Kainaat Arora, Rajniesh Duggal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaj, Brijendra Kalra, Yogesh Lakhani, Ekta Jain and Yasmeen Khan. Furthermore, this movie marks the comeback of the Roja fame yesteryear superstar Madhoo.

The cast and the genre add to the excitement around the project for the masses and the expectations from Khali Bali are indeed high.

While being super excited about the upcoming release, Kamal Kishor Mishra and One Films Entertainment have already started working on another project titled ‘Dehati Disco’ which was launched by Tiger Shroff.