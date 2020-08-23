Who is Josh Lester; his growing years

Josh is a young entrepreneur from Calgary Ab. in Canada. I grew up with my parents and big brother Oliver. My family will always be my number one support system and biggest motivation. I love hockey. I have played the sport for as long as I can remember. My childhood dream was to become a famous hockey player until my first day knocking doors. Ever since I started this journey, I have never looked back.

What pushed him into entrepreneurship at a very young age?

Growing up in a middle-class home, I was determined not to live averagely like those around me. I became engulfed with the obsession of working harder than anyone around. Before I knew it, I was on the road to building something great with my brother and partner in crime; or in this case, business.

Which animal best represents him as an entrepreneur?

A wolf. Because wolves are energetic, ambitious, hunters, live in a nuclear setup, and most importantly, social animals since they travel in packs. Similarly, I am self-driven and determined to conquer all obstacles in order to achieve my entrepreneurial goals. I am not afraid to hunt for what I want. A good entrepreneur isn’t a solo pillar. I believe in working with people around me in building a reliable and profitable company.

What’s his favourite thing about being an entrepreneur?

Waking up every single day with the opportunity to achieve my life-long dream of building something big at a young age. Most people have goals and visions but lack the platform. Luckily, I have both.

How can he define door to door industry?

The door to door industry is all about closing sales with a personal touch. Even though online advertising is rapidly growing, knocking doors will forever have a special effect on customers. Our industry is all about face to face selling and convincing clients to purchase a particular product or service. Think of it as bricks and mortar selling.

Where does he see himself in the next 10 years?

As a co-founder of one of the largest knocking doors companies in Canada, I have big dreams for the future. Currently, our profits margin range at 7 figures per yearly quadrant. In the next 10 years, I see myself running one of the biggest multimillion-dollar door to door companies in the world.

What would he tell the young, ambitious audience who would like to join the door to door industry?

Welcome aboard! The market has plenty of room to accommodate young, energetic people. The money is incredible! For instance, ever since I started out, I have recruited several friends who were making minimum wages. Currently, they’re bagging $1,000 in a day.

You are only required to have good convincing power and the wit to work hard. The best salesperson is one with the best attitude and work ethics, not skills.

What advice can he give to the audience?

There are plenty of opportunities in the world. Find a niche and exploit it. You never know the level your next venture will take you to.

How can the readers find him online?

