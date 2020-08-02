The world has seen several rare gems who are disrupting not just one genre but many others too simultaneously, proving their excellence to the world with what they can do and achieve. One such rare gem in the business and artistic world is Johan Feder from France.

This young French artist, born in November 1995, can be called a multi-talented young individual who has successfully shown his prowess as not just an actor, singer, songwriter, but also as a digital entrepreneur. The entertainment world, particularly the music field, has given birth to many talented artists and with this has given some great works of music and songs to the audiences worldwide. Feder too has been a key player in giving in his contributions to the entertainment industry with his several talents.

Feder had an affinity towards music since the time he was only 10 and got motivated to play the piano. As years passed by, excelling at the piano, Feder at 17 years of age sought to explore many other musical instruments as well and learn them. This made him start learning guitar. As a kid, he was always shy and loved to play his tunes and music for himself. Since the beginning, Feder was also great with working on computers.

With expanding knowledge in music and getting more passionate about the same, after completing his high school, Feder left studies and kept learning things that interested him. In three months, he then learned about developing websites which led him to start his own company.

Soon, Feder became a web designer and founder and owner of his digital agency. His firm is much ahead of others in the business with ios development, marketing, 3D animation, web designing and many other things. Feder even realized his affiliation towards the world of art and for this, he went to Paris for two years to study acting. As a musical artist, his current album is ready for release in September.

“Shipwrecked”, his latest single is gaining more and more momentum each passing day and has become a record-breaking hit that makes listeners feel many emotions and touches the deepest chords of their hearts.

Travelling, scuba diving, skydiving, wakeboarding, and motorbikes are some of the hobbies of Feder and that which apart from his music and business give him a different high.