Mayurdhvajsinh Jadeja is a well-known and successful businessman. With his hard work, focus and passion, he has reached great heights in his career. The journey of success wasn’t a cakewalk for him, but his honesty towards his work made him the Chief Managing Director of JMJ Group.

Jadeja’s JMJ group deals with the business of real estate, logistics, industrial parks, renewable energy projects, film production, industrial parks, and residential and commercial projects. Even during the pandemic, JMJ Group has been working well. Thanks to the smart business strategies, it has helped in maintaining the company’s structure financially strong.

Mayurdhvajsinh Jadeja is known for his kindness and generosity. He knows that he has enough to help those in need, especially during such tough times that we all are living in. He has helped not only the frontline workers but also common people in need during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jadeja has been donating raw food material to many renowned trusts. These trusts serve daily food kits to many people daily. JMJ Group has also offered many masks. Mayurdhvajsinh doesn’t want to stop here. By connecting with more such campaigns, he wants to help out more and more people in need.

Mayurdhvajsinh is not only a remarkable businessman but also a wonderful human being!