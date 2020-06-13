Yoshiya Kato is a Japanese businessman, owner, and investor based out of Japan and actively operational in Japan and India. He was born on 6 December 1980 in Karatsu City, Saga Perfecture.

Kato is acknowledged as one of the most pivotal start-up aces in Japan. He is the Chairman of YKBK Enterprise Private Limited. With 55 startup companies under his transcendence ascendancy in miscellaneous streams, he is a renowned businessman and a hardcore taskmaster.

It was Rohit Bakshi’s fascination in the sport of basketball and business that convoyed Kato to India in 2017 and since then there has been no looking back. Known to be a visionary, Kato is committed to building a rock-solid and long-term relationship between the Japanese and Indian companies.

He is the Chairman of FIBA Official 3×3 International Professional Basketball League “3BL”. Along with that, he is also the Chairman of Massive Drive Co., Ltd. (3×3 professional basketball team Karatsu Leo Blacks operating company.

With 3BL, he intends to acquaint the youth of India with endless opportunities in the sport of Basketball. He is the owner of YKBK48 Entertainment Private Limited (The operating company of DEL48 and MUB48 in India).

Additionally, he manages other companies such as consulting firms/construction companies / IT companies/advertising agencies.

DEL48 (short for Delhi48) is an Indian Idol Group and the 8th International sister group of AKB48.

The 1st generation members were announced on December 30, 2019. DEL48 is the sister group of the Japanese idol AKB48, based on the concept – idols you can meet. DEL48 is entailed in entertainment fraternity which embraces theatre performance, concert, other entertainment events, music record release, movie, fan event, media appearance (TV, newspaper, magazine, radio, web, etc.), company tie-up, etc.

Now, let’s have a glance at Kato’s accomplishments. To begin with, on May 20, 2016, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry approved the “Specified New Business Development Investment Business Plan” based on the Law on Strengthening Industrial Competitiveness of Venture Funds Established by Catalyst Capital Co., Ltd. In September 2017, 3×3 International Professional Basketball League “3BL” in India and appointed as the Chairman.

On December 19, 2017, Kato inaugurated Massive Drive Co., Ltd. as the Chairman. In February 2018, he launched KARATSU LEO BLACKS, a three-person professional basketball. On February 14, 2019, Karatsu City and Karatsu Leo Blacks signed a comprehensive exchange declaration. On 20 June 2019, he launched the AKB48 sister group “DEL48” “MUB48” in India.

On August 3, 2019, he was featured in Saga Shimbun as a businessman from Saga Perfecture. On 23 August 2019, he agreed to carry out a pre-camp for the 3×3 Men’s Republic of Serbia in Karatsu City for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

On 7 October 2019, FIBA announced that the 3×3 qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games will be held in India in March 2020, co-sponsored by “3BL” *chaired by Kato and FIBA. It is expected that 40 teams will participate in the tournament, with 20 teams selected each.

40 teams will be selected based on FIBA rankings and FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2019 results.

On 31 December 2019, “70th NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen in” as DEL48 representative members of AKB48 red and white world selection, Glory is played. Last but not the least, on March 29, 2020, NHK World-Japan’s program “Kids Meet the World” features a sports exchange between Karatsu and Serbia.

Kato is the partner of Rohit Bakshi, who is born and raised in Japan, also an entrepreneur and is the CEO of YKBK Enterprise Private Limited. He has been the driving force behind the proposition of 3BL in India.

Being a professional basketball player himself, his immense love for the sport of Basketball took him to diverse continents and manifested him to a lot of enthusiasts over the globe. It was during his sojourn to India in the year 2009, when he saw a bizarre basketball talent in India.

The utmost potential, impoverished opportunities, and an amazing skill-set obstinate him to substantiate a professional setup in the country that could foster elite competition and lay down a professional career path for the aspiring youth.