Becoming successful in the business world is certainly never easy and unfortunately, female leaders seem to face even more obstacles throughout their entrepreneurial journeys.

The assumption that many people in the business world wrongly have is that women, especially attractive women, do not have the brainpower to lead successful companies. They genuinely couldn’t be more wrong, and Isa Jaime, an internationally recognized CEO, model, strategist and fashion designer is set on changing the status quo for good.

Isa is an influential figure for all women. Her work in fashion has already reached peak levels, such as Fashion Week Mexico. But her legacy is an incredibly powerful one that goes beyond success. She wants to change the stereotype that so many people have. As a young woman who has built a beauty & fashion empire from the ground up, she feels compelled to serve as an inspiration for intelligent and ambitious women around the world and to prove all non-believers wrong.

She is known to be one of the youngest CEOs in Latin America and her precious time studying at the prestigious L’InstitutMarangoni in Paris served as a life-changing stepping stone for her; it provided her with a much deeper understanding of the industry and leading fashion trends. Her passion, natural eye and knowledge of the industry have made her unstoppable.

“In business and in life we need to keep a positive attitude, dream big and never give up, no matter what kind of challenges we might face along the way,” Jaime affirms.

Businesswomen like Jaime have successfully minimized uncertainty and replaced it with positive disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic. Isa has received an array of global media attention, with prestigious publications like The London Daily Post, calling her – “Isa Jaime, The Mexican style icon that is conquering the fashion industry.”

The young, highly successful entrepreneur is Chief Executive Officer of her two brands – J’aime Beauty – a unique cosmetics line created with top quality, organic ingredients and Radstate – a bold and captivating line of stunning California inspired streetwear, both of which consumers are in love with.

As worldwide trends continue to evolve, driven entrepreneurs like Isa Jaime are playing an increasingly important role in the “new normal” – while also proving to the world that having a pretty face certainly does not mean women are not smart enough to make a name for themselves in the business world.