He has always made his own path, worked consistently and dedicatedly towards delivering the best in his professional as well as personal life. Sahil Seth, Deputy Commissioner of Customs Departments, Mumbai is a young and high-achieving young man who has written his success story with continuous hard work, learning and consistency in performance.

2011 batch IRS officer Sahil Seth has been appointed as Honorary Advisor to the steering committee of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) for 3 years from 2020-2023. Sahil Seth (IRS C&CE: 2011) is currently serving as Deputy Commissioner of Customs (Mumbai).

Founded in 2012 BRICS CCI is a not-for-profit non-governmental organization which is empanelled under NITI Aayog and recognised by United Nations that promotes commerce and industry in its member nations which are Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

On being appointed on the prestigious position Sahil Seth stated, “I am honored and feel more responsible. I will do what I have been doing so far, i.e. understanding my duties and ensuring desired results. Life is a replica of hard work and perseverance that you put in. I will do the same here.”

Sahil Seth, known for his exemplary services as a civil services officer, has always set up a benchmark for himself and others. Born in an affluent Punjabi business family, there wasn’t any pressure to concentrate on studies. He has done schooling from DAV Public School Amritsar. Till class 8th he was a below-average student. Everyone in the family was in business but destiny was taking him somewhere else.

During High School, Sahil started realizing that he should focus on studies, especially when his other classmates and friends would discuss careers. Most of them were targeting some competitive examinations after the 12th standard.

This was the time he slowly started inclining towards studies. In 12th standard, he topped in Mathematics and even got admission in B. Tech after school. During B. Tech he decided that he wanted to crack Civil Services Examinations.

But his move to make a career out of a government job didn’t go well with his family. His father Ashok Seth was successfully running spinning and embroidery mills and an established business setup was waiting for its rightful successor.

Nonetheless, he was firm on his decision. After completion of B. Tech, he got the offers to work with top global software companies like IBM, Avaya Global and Infosys and even cleared CAT (Entrance examination to get admission in top management institutions of India) but he was sure that he wanted to go only for Indian Civil Services.

After B. Tech, Sahil Seth started preparing for the examinations entirely by self-studies and cleared the Preliminary examination but could not clear the mains. It is said that ‘Know the ropes to learn the ropes,’ so after a bit of introspection and analysis on why he could not clear the exam, he decided to change the subjects to public administration from mathematics and cleared the mains in the second attempt and interview subsequently.

From September 2011 he went for training and induction as a Civil Service Officer to Hyderabad (MCRHRD) and post-induction went to Faridabad NACIN (National Academy for Custom Indirect Taxes and Narcotics). During this training, he also attended 7 days learning program at Syracuse University, USA.

After completion of this training, he got first posting in Ludhiana as Assistant Commissioner Customs Dry Port. From here he served on the various reputable posts in different parts of the country which include Deputy Commissioner, Excise, Jammu (2014-2016), Deputy Commissioner Service Tax, Mumbai (2016-1017), Deputy Commissioner GST, Bhiwandi (2017-2018) and then Deputy Commissioner Customs, Mumbai.

By far the journey of this brilliant Civil Services Officer has been incredible; defying the family norms he has made a noteworthy path for himself. With his new endeavour as Adviser to BRICS CCI, he certainly is going to benefit the organization with his extensive knowledge and professional experience. He is an inspiration for youth who want to believe in themselves, their dreams, and their decisions.