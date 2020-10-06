Social Media has provided a platform for multiple arts. It is now a confluence of creators and spectators. It has gifted us significant talents, among which well-known content creator Ashi Khanna is one. She is one of the most cherished social media sensations. Her OOTD’s and short videos went viral in no time. She is one of the few creators who successfully made a career out of social media.

Ashi has been fond of performing since the age of 7. She often participated in various co-curricular activities during her college days while studying Journalism at IP University, Delhi. The idea of being in front of the camera always excited her. She started featuring in short films right from her college days.

In 2015, Ashi initiated her social media journey with Instagram. After gaining 10k followers and noticing their love, she got motivated to create more content. This is when she realized she can make a career out it and rolled up her sleeves on content creation.

Ashi explored various other social media handles besides Instagram which gave her a platform to express more and reach wider audiences. In 2018 she stepped into the world of YouTube, wherein she found her passion. She has been constantly posting amazing YouTube content revolving around travel, lifestyle and challenges, earning an abundance of love and support from people.

Ashi’s work has been widely appreciated and acknowledged earning her features, awards and projects. She has featured in many hit music videos like Tera Naa – Anshul Seth, Kya Kare Kya Na Kare – Pranav Chandran, Nevada and Dilli Ki Ladki among others.

She has already collaborated with various renowned brands including Cadbury, Loreal, Amazon and Superdry. She has been awarded as social media personality of the year 2019 and travels influencer of the year 2020 by Exhibit. She has got various features in magazines like Exhibit, SocialKetchup, FitLook and WedLook Magazine. From her interning at a magazine publication to now about to get featured on a magazine cover, Ashi’s journey is very inspiring.