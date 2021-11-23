An inspiring life story of a budding actor: Arman Khan

Recently, Arman Khan became one of the known personalities in the filmmaking industry. He is often applauded by the audience and his peers for his excellent cinematography skills. His skills outshine as he focuses on the creative, technical, and analytical sides of filmmaking rather than focusing only on one. Currently, he is extensively working on the screenplay for a movie that is based on a true story. The story revolves around indifferences and fights between Ghabizai and Ahmadzai Tribe.

Early life

Arman Khan was raised in an Afghan family of Quetta, Pakistan, and was born on 1st January 1991. Growing up, he had multiple career dreams like any other kid! He wanted to be an actor, farmer, VFX designer, or casting director. He went to a film school in the UK but strongly feels that there is no greater teacher than personal experiences.

He started by getting small jobs like camera assistant in short films and even took part-time jobs as a waiter, etc. Life did not offer great opportunities to Arman on a silver plate. He had to go, make opportunities for himself and his hard work resulted in what he is today: A successful personality in the film industry.

But due to his perseverance, within 3 years of graduating from film school, he landed in the role of a DOP!

Professional life

He started as a camera assistant and gradually stepped into the role of a cinematographer. Currently, he is working on narrating a true story through a film. He also teaches cinematography to students and nourishes them with his technical and creative knowledge and experiences.

He majorly chooses those projects which are unique and have the power to change the opinions of people. He loves to work on projects that create social awareness.

When asked if he could stay in this film industry and this job forever, he replied that he would love to stay in this job role forever as he could not think of a better job!

A glimpse at his new venture

Arman Khan has stepped into a new venture of renting equipment and services related to movie production. The name of his business is Picturental and it lends equipment during this pandemic period. This business helps more than 100 teams in a month.

Arman feels that by combining his business and experience, he can help many shoots across various genres like documentary, commercials, drama, and many more. He feels that he can suggest the right kind of services and equipment according to the client’s budget and genre.

Suggestions for young creators

In a recent interview, he was asked to provide a few words of wisdom for the young creators out there. He said, “Follow your heart and not the money.” He also added that putting your heart and soul into any project is necessary to achieve perfection and success. He also honestly speaks out about the struggles during the initial stages and encourages youngsters to take up side hustles to be financially stable. He finally suggests collaborating with many people and exceeding their expectations to become successful.