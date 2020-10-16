Indian teenage Author Ankita Bansode has written down her very first book, The Perfidious Caim. Ankita is currently 17 years old, a grade 12 student finds herself closer to the fiction world than the real world. She started writing after she got exposed to the world of literature. She also identifies herself as a poet, having written numerous poems across various platforms.

According to Ankita Bansode, “The art of writing is identical to that of raising a child, you have to gradually put efforts to make it into something great.”

While recalling her journey and the inspiration for writing she exclaims that her ideas were simple that she got through reading various other fiction and imagining about the same.

Moreover, it’s the people who believed in her and her ideas who gave her the necessary nudge to get the things to kick-start. Ankita Bansode was always fascinated by the crime fiction genre, hence she decided to write her very own.

Ankita Bansode considered Dan Brown and Agatha Christie as her first gurus, who truly opened the doors for her. The perfidious Caim is a crime fiction novel, which is a story circling the lives of 4 teenagers. It starts with an unwanted camping adventure and then sets off to something surreal.

The perfidious Caim is an interaction between past and present. It showcases how someone’s past and present are linked to a great extent. This book is not just a story but as per its subhead it is “A moral journey”. The perfidious Caim contains more than just a story and would implore its reader to think about the elements of life. life, as we assume, isn’t just taking birth from our mother’s womb and ending with burning pyres, but life is the time between these two processes.

And hence Ankita Bansode successfully establishes her ideas into this book.

This novel is a perfect depiction of reality meets fiction, therefore it’s a must-read.

The perfidious Caim would leave its readers pondering, this book is a great pick for people looking for something exciting, and new.