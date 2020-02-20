When it comes to change then some people have their own way to convey the message to the society with new and unique means so that people admire and adapt to the same. One of the unique styles adopted by Indian Guy is by making the best use of social media platforms.

Indian Guy, with a sign, is a prominent Instagram personality who is a trending sensation and usually holds a placard in his hands with a unique, attention-seeking message on it. His Instagram handle is all about a man holding a placard to figure out certain things that actually this coterie needs to understand. It’s not just the messages on the placard but also his choice of location which adds on to the recreation. Outfitted in casuals, he always chooses a location that adds relatability and preciseness to his content on the placards. Almost all the posts have gathered thousands of likes with countless comments.

The content is relatable mostly because the context is about fighting day-to-day dilemmas and small but most ignored issues that people need to take care of. With more than 110K followers and about 9 posts, the profile has managed to tickle peoples’ funny bones with its extensive and relatable content. With new belief, he is on his path to enrich the realm of the way people carry stuff and that’s what segregates him from the crowd. Thus his Instagram profile is the live example of the remarkable manner to deliver a message to the society and its people regarding how to deal with certain small but most ignored issues.