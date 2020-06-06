The world is caught in the grim situation with COVID-19 taking 382,914 lives so far and 6,474,124 people still infected, and there is no sigh of relief as of now. The pandemic has not only hit human beings; it has posed a long-term adverse effect on the world economy as well. Millions of people have lost jobs and being displaced due to a severe impact on industrial sectors. Humanitarians are trying to do the best to help the people in distress.

IIMSAM (Intergovernmental Institution for the Use of Micro-Algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition), the Intergovernmental Observer to UN-ECOSOC working in many countries with a mission to eradicate hunger and malnutrition, has also come forward to assist the people in need.

IIMSAM’s Goodwill Ambassadors have been working selflessly to save lives. Without worrying about their own health, they are reaching people with lifesaving food and essential items, taking care of all safety norms of local governments. From India to Jordan and Tunisia, from the UAE to Egypt, they have been helping humanity to survive these tough times.

While in Pakistan, Raheela Khan served food and essential items to 1000 people in Rawalpindi and Karachi every day in the month of Ramadan, In India Naseema Arewale reached out to people in remote areas of Goa and distributed food to them.

In Jordan, Farej Omari, In the UAE/ Lebanon Rami el Attar, Samson O Bolarin Nigeria, celebrity rapper Karim Gharbi in Tunisia, Wael Fayed and Mohammad Saad in Egypt have made humanity proud with their compassionate deeds.

IIMSAM’s Secretary-General Remigio Maradona has extended his support to the Ambassadors. He said. “I extend my support & gratitude to IIMSAM’s Role-Model Goodwill Ambassadors humanitarianism amidst COVID-19 has been commendable. I am proud of them and their concrete deeds for providing vital services to those in need, and in doing so, elevating the IIMSAM organization’s commitment in a time of crisis. I commend your endeavors.”