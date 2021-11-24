The hot chocolate room’s story of ‘Madridi’ Mohammed Ismail

The hot chocolate specialist of Dubai, Mohammed Madridi is famous for his different and delicious chocolate drinks. His hot chocolate room has a cozy ambience, chocolaty aroma and so much more in stock for you. Madridi’s cafe “Dark Shot” offers a variety of hot chocolate drinks which is a favourite of many.

Mohammad Madridi was born on 5th August 1987, Dubai. His family has their business in perfumes and stones. He is a great supporter of Real Madrid. That’s why people call him “Madridi.” He was very much fond of chocolates, coffee and sports from the start. He also loves to travel. Chocolates being on his priority list, he never missed a chance to gather information about them.

In the global village of Dubai, he started a coffee shop. At that time, he was new to this business and unaware of how things work. He faced a lot of setbacks and failures. But he continued to work towards his passion till he mastered the art of making all kinds of hot chocolate drinks and recipes and gained the title of “the hot chocolate specialist.”

At present, Madridi’s brand “Dark Shot” is receiving a lot of love from the people. It is the hub of different varieties of hot chocolate drinks. The aroma and flavors of this place are heavenly. A pleasant and satisfactory smile on his customer’s faces motivates him to bring more improvements and satiate their cravings with the best taste and quality chocolate drinks.

After gaining all the faith and love of people in Dubai, Mohammad Madridi is now looking forward to expanding his business and establishing “Dark Shot” worldwide.