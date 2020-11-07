Harsh Joshi is a leading Information Technology professional from India. He is the founder and director of a rapid revenue generating and customer friendly firm. Harsh Joshi’s impeccable performance both as a personal brand consultant and digital marketer is the secret behind his being one of the top names among the young entrepreneur list of India.

Harsh is 25 years of age and comes from the happening city of Mumbai. He is one of the topmost leaders and respected names in the Information Technology sector of India. People look up to him for advice, suggestions and plans. Today, Harsh is a dedicated and popular digital entrepreneur who is not only upholding these positions but is also giving new meanings to them.

Most success stories can be traced back to childhood. Since an early age, Harsh Joshi had an inclination towards technology and the digital space. He wondered how the boon of technology could be rendered useful to everyone so that it acts as a determinant of how well a business enterprise is doing.

This childhood interest manifested into Harsh being the director of Ernstaa Technologies, a firm which is dedicated towards customer service in areas of brand promotion, brand consultation, digital marketing, tools in artificial intelligence and planned and detailed creativity.

Ernstaa Technologies and Harsh Joshi (as the director of the company) have worked with multiple clients from the national and international fields. Top brands and enterprises are also their very loyal clients. More than 50 plus popular bloggers, artists, sportsmen and businessmen regularly take Ernstaa Technologies’ service and are more than happy with it. Harsh has successfully integrated his international quality of services with the local businesses of India as well.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, Harsh Joshi and his company did a very commendable job of helping national businesses gain a more advanced online presence. Ernstaa Technologies, in many ways, ensured that businesses were connected to the customers.

When asked about how Harsh has channelled his passion so properly, he said, “Everyone has something or the other that they’re good at or are passionate about. Even if it’s nothing very specific, people do have a broad idea. I was passionate about technology. Having a clear vision and faith helped me channel the passion towards a definite goal.”

Harsh Joshi and his company Ernstaa Technologies continue to hold a reputed name in the digital industry. Even though they’ve done so much, helped so many clients and fulfilled countless projects, they say “the game has only started.” This incredible energy, enthusiasm and positivity are what makes Harsh Joshi possibly the most accomplished digital entrepreneur in the country.