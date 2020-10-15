In today’s age, the internet brings a huge wave of opportunities and the availability of social media has led to an increase in the networking of people. But, along comes the baggage of cybercrime and bullying. Gourav Mittal Padla is one such individual who uses the platform not for his benefit, but for others.

Gourav was born and raised in a small city in Haryana, India. He has developed himself to work as a social worker and motivational speaker. He believes that there is no better virtue or deed like being able to help others in need of help.

Gourav does whatever he can in his limits to aid others, be it only helping someone attain a higher living standard or achieve their dream job or just motivate them to be more positive and help them grow to their full potential. Gourav Mittal Padla is one such individual who takes joy in helping people improve their lives.

With the help of social media, Gourav tries to reach out to as many people as he can.

Talking more about how the content on the internet is impressionable, he shares, “I believe that video content is highly immersive and it is the most consumed content. There are a lot of people who make fitness related videos, gaming videos and other things but there are very few people who create motivational videos. It is a niche that with time gains more traction.”

Gourav’s credible work has garnered massive recognition. His selfless deeds have helped him become much popular for his acts of helping others and gained a massive following on social media. Since the pandemic, Gourav couldn’t be on the ground quite often, so he has made use of the platforms available to continue getting in touch with people and helping them.