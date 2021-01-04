Glammy Mars is a spearheading musical artist, producer, and composer whose sole mission is to raise the bar within the ever-evolving music industry. Holding German roots and having an instilled passion for mixing unique combinations of melodic rap and raw lyricism, Glammy Mars has already made a reputable name for himself since beginning his journey in 2020 and enjoys advancing the dance and entertainment culture to become more impactful than ever before.

Throughout his life, Glammy Mars, also known as Tarek Josef Dada, always had that raw, underlying spirit for music fabrication. Not only was he intrigued by the power of music organically, but he admired the results he could achieve by blending different tones into one authentic piece to make new innovations with a mainstream twist.

However, his career truly began taking off after he had an extensive talk with the lead singer of Coldplay, Chris Martin, in 2019. This was when Glammy Mars obtained key insight and advice from one of his motivational bands and decided to explore the industry in-depth in 2020.

Since then and drawing more inspiration from multiple successful mentors in the music industry such as Russ, Kevin Gates, Ufo361, and 88GLAM, Glammy Mars devoted his efforts and ended up releasing his first single ‘FREEZING NOTES,’ which is an experimental mix of cinematic, new age, and Hip-Hop undertones that illuminate a melancholic sound.

Fast forward to today, Glammy Mars is ready to bring his talents to the world stage. Right now, he is currently collaborating with 24HRS, a highly credited producer in the industry, and is proactively working on his new project called ‘CARRY ON.’

The underlying goal for this first of its kind record is to break the internet with its wow-factor appeal and leave lasting impressions that reshape the industry as a whole. This record is being produced by certified Platinum producer CashMoneyAp, who has a long list of notable credits, including Migos, Pop Smoke, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, and many more.

In addition, Glammy Mars aims to work on more songs with reputable artists to create more statement-making productions with well-known producers. In fact, he already started this process by doing a piece with B Karma that was produced by DJ Plugg (who has worked with Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Future, and many more), and it is getting ready to be released in the near future.

Every song that Glammy Mars created thus far in his career paints an incredible picture that inevitably provokes emotional influence and invested attraction. He has a uniquely creative and artistic mind and leverages his advanced skill sets to develop well-built music that drives positive change.

He is entirely passionate about delivering remarkable music content that is unlike anything that has been featured or experienced previously and continuously provides innovative productions from start to finish. Overall, with his immense commitment and determination, Glammy Mars has already made his profound mark in the music industry, and it is exciting to see what he will launch next.