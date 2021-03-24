A story from an inspiring entrepreneur who changed his career after losing almost all his income in December of 2020 and catapulting his business to success in just 30 days.

Moving to Sydney, Australia from Puerto Varas, Chile at the age of 13, Giuliano Gonzalez grew up aspiring and wanting to become a professional football player. Contrary to his initial dream, he followed the advice of one of his close friends and got into real estate to start making millions.

Giuliano Gonzalez jumped from one agency to another at first until he finally ended up staying at a prestige agency for over 2 years. It was in this agency where he learned the significance of customer service, client delivery and all the things it takes to be the best of the best. Over the course of his real estate career in all his former agencies, Giuliano never saw himself as an employee. Deep down, he had boundless goals and aspirations of becoming his own boss and making an impact.

Needing to realign with his purpose, Giuliano Gonzalez took a break from his real estate career at the age of 23 and travelled abroad. On his return, he decided to establish and start his own online business. His very first smart move was to learn from successful entrepreneurs and how they made millions through his podcasts with his best friend Justin. On their first 30 days, they did 50 episodes with 5,000 downloads in just 30 days.

After this first taste of success, Giuliano and his best friend Justin started building and managing podcasts. Seemingly doing really great in his new venture, Giuliano then expanded his business into the Digital PR space and rebranded his company to Elite Agency Growth. His agency focuses on taking entrepreneurs, coaches and brands from being unknown to being known very quickly. They boost people and brand’s popularity on multiple platforms through online articles, podcasts, social media growth and verification.

Giuliano Gonzalez had the best income in his professional entrepreneurial career last December 2020. But this milestone was short-lived because of wrong financial decisions which made things financially tough. He knew that he needed to design and execute new strong tactics to improve the positive digital presence of his company.

He spent the remainder of December 2020 sketching out a new strategy to promote his business. In just 30 days of implementation, Elite Agency Growth took a surprising 360 degrees turn and generated ten times the financial income and benefits earned in the previous months. Now, Giuliano Gonzalez is using this effective, fail-proof technique to help his clients gain more and more customers.

People say Rome was not built in one day. Well, Giuliano Gonzalez trusts otherwise. He strongly believes that Rome was indeed built in one day. People just don’t want others to know how they did it. Truly a wise young entrepreneur brighter beyond his years, he is continuously rising his company and his clients’ brands to greater heights. Now, Giuliano Gonzalez is happily sharing his company’s milestones and updates online.