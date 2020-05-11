The nature of digital marketing, branding and public relations has changed significantly. Under these changing trends, we have seen creative agencies delivering their services in a transformative manner using technology as an enabler. This expansion has offered a broader array of branding and marketing strategies to their clients to grow and make a valuable space for themselves in the markets where they operate.

It has built a career path for young and creative entrepreneurs seeking to work with marquee clients. To comprehend and assimilate what the modern-day entrepreneur’s mission and vision include, we have to know, and sometimes even live their stories of determination and innovation, much like the story of Geetika Verma, Founder of Sculpt Boulevard. Stories of integrity, compassionate leadership and endurance. Stories which inspire, encourage and guide others in their entrepreneurial journeys.

Realising the importance of branding and digital marketing, Geetika started a journey of her own, incepting her agency, Sculpt Boulevard in 2017. The agency recently completed 3 years while being spread across 4 countries and 19 cities with over 27 members virtually while working with 64+ brands throughout the journey which started with a virtual concept and now moved to an office at Camac Street, Kolkata.

In the process, she is drastically determined to change the industry’s perception of the client-agency relationships as well as to deliver results-oriented marketing strategies that enhance a client’s brand identity through digitalisation. Geetika’s focus through Sculpt Boulevard is towards her passion for creating and curating brands and, generating ROI that transform from good to outstanding, are exhibited through her proven expertise and experience over the past 3 years.

During this time, she has built a team of professionals, each committed to remaining at the forefront of the digital space and crafting platform-specific digital and traditional campaigns that ensure brand recall and meaningful conversations between a brand and its customers.

Acing the digital media forefront especially with immense competition can be a task, but Geetika takes this in her stride and thrives to work harder every day calling her team the backbone and brains behind her success. Throughout this all, she has learnt that her employees not only like each other but also appreciate learning from and about each other which is the key to agency’s growth.

She aims at leading the growth of the agency through focused positioning, operational innovation, and culture of enrichment working towards making Sculpt Boulevard the model for how media and marketing agencies should, and will, evolve in the future.

Geetika states that her presence at all times is of utmost importance as she’s the client’s extended arm where their brand’s market value plays a vital role. They want to connect and be able to develop a strategy, gain insights, outsource their thinking and often look forward to bouncing off their ideas instantly.

The trick is to be able to devote time, attention and meticulously detail the client to create innovative and effective integrated solutions which help grow their businesses and reach their goals. Led by the dynamic entrepreneur, the team believes that they have been able to add value to their clients through their single-minded approach – be creative but execute smart.

As the world moves towards digital storytelling sticking to conventional content is not enough. Hence, Sculpt Boulevard has taken that one-step forward to seamlessly blend creative outputs with technology developing various mediums of engagement for brands, which include innovations in mainstream advertising, digital communication, dynamic video production, content development, an economical yet ecological packaging, responsive design and much more.

Sculpt Boulevard under Geetika digs deep to unravel every brand and wrap it with freshness, innovation and contemporary industry and market insights. It is on its mission to target the correct audiences and make sure that every brand they work with have their own unique identity on all digital platforms and reap the benefits of this digital era!

The rule she follows and expects every entrepreneur to follow is to trust your gut and keep going in the direction that inspires you, be open and willing to move in different directions as long as they don’t change your grander vision.