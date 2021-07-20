Actress Geethika, who is all set to mark her big-screen debut with a Tamil film Production No.1, considers herself lucky to be a part of this 100-crore budget venture. It all started for her when she shot a jewellery ad with superstar Nagarjuna.

Sharing about her journey, Geethika reveals, “While shooting for a jewellery brand ad with superstar Nagarjuna, he advised me to try in South film industry. He was the one who motivated me for films. I wasn’t sure that I would want to do ads or films but definitely not television shows. I am kind of a person who likes to go with the flow.”

Talking about her role in the film, she says, “I am playing a female lead role in the film. I had finished 65 days of shoot and will be shooting the climax next month. Besides this, a 25-day foreign schedule is also left.”

“At the age of 23, I am blessed to work with the legendary actors in my debut film like Nassar sir of Bahubali fame, Prabhu Ganeshan, Vivek, Thambi Ramaiah and Latha. The entire cast has been supportive on set. I feel like this is my second family,” she adds.

The music is composed by Harris Jayaraj and shot by ace cinematographer Velraj, who is immensely loved by south superstar Dhanush. Production No.1 is helmed by director duo JD and Jerry and produced by legendary Saravana.

The lead actress will also start working on various projects soon and a lot of other things are in pipeline for her.