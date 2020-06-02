Gautam Kumawat is hacking and securing cyberspace. He is the go-to guy for Indian law enforcement agencies to fight cybercriminals and solving complex criminal cases.

Trustworthiness is one defining trait of Gautam Kumawat. Companies from airlines to banks have been flocking to his cybersecurity firm, giving it access to their IT infrastructure systems. They want his cybersecurity firm to scan their IT networks for security vulnerabilities and suggest remedial measures.

“There are two types of people in the world: Few know that they are hacked, rest do not know,” says Gautam Kumawat, one of the youngest “self-trained” cybersecurity expert from a small village located near BITS Pilani.

By the time he was 16, Kumawat was already visiting police stations and academies with a borrowed laptop to train officers and also to spread awareness about the threat of cybercriminals.

“Gradually, law enforcement agencies started to contact me for suggestions in solving complex cases of cyber crimes,” he shares. “I try to help them by sharing the various technical details and the countermeasures that could be taken to solve the cases. And I myself also solve complex cases if the team fails to figure it out.”

Gautam developed a keen interest in hacking when his Facebook account was hacked. He filed a case in the cyber cell but overall it was not helpful. After that, he decided to learn to hack to learn about cybercrimes and soon cybersecurity and investigation became his passions.

Gautam’s dad always wanted to see his son as an Indian Air Force personnel or an army man but he didn’t join the defence services. Now he is proud that his son is providing training to army and air force in the domain of cybersecurity and is helping Indian law enforcement agencies.

“Criminals are lazy as well as clever that’s why they don’t walk into banks with shotguns anymore. It’s easier to go and steal stuff online,” says Gautam.

Gautam also provides network, application and web security solutions to startups, corporates and the government. He has played an instrumental role in security auditing of the money transaction BHIM app. He now runs the cybersecurity academy HackingFlix and this year has kick-started a new venture, Impact Millions Online.