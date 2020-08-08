Crediting her hometown London, and it’s continually buzzing social scene, Lorna admits that she would never be where she is had she not gone through the experiences she went through. The social stamina that she has built up over the years has allowed her to interact with many people and make connections as if its second nature to her.

She also points out that all of her work requires personal interaction – and to do so, she must gain individuals’ interest and respect! It is apparent that Lorna Florence is someone who extracts the best out of every situation.

She started her journey in the fitness industry for which she claims helped her find a different perspective on life and appreciate her mind and body more. Soon after discovering this new perspective on life, she knew that she had to share it with the world. The reason why she achieved these results within herself is mainly due to her perseverance and positive outlook on life.

Her business, she states, is much more than just personal training sessions with her clients, she wants to encourage people to consider fitness as a lifestyle, rather than an hourly/daily session. She points out that it is her job to do training for her clients so that they do not get sick of it. Florence has also teamed up with a production company to collaborate with different brands and create more cinematic films in place of generic adverts.

To keep her clients motivated, Lorna makes sure to dive deep into their motivations and shortcomings in a series of detailed interviews before the training starts to become aware of their weaknesses. She then forms personalized training sessions and exercises to target the problem areas for said clients. Perhaps, this sort of attention to detail is the reason why Lorna’s high profile clients have her travel around the world with them!

Lorna has big goals for her company. She plans on a global retreat for her clients, allowing them to take wellness-motivated vacations all over the world and work on their mind, body, and soul.